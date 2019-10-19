NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece in Chris Buescher’s backup car at Kansas

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Despite a fire aboard the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing car hauler while the hauler was en route to Kansas Speedway near Kansas City for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race rendering the trailer and the primary and backup cars that were on the trailer unusable, the race team still will field both its entries in Sunday’s race. The backup No. 37 car of Chris Buescher has become the No. 47 primary car for Ryan Preece for the Kansas race.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the NASCAR community following what happened yesterday on the way to Kansas Speedway,” a statement from the team on Friday read. “We are planning to have two cars on track this afternoon (for practice) to compete on Sunday. Thanks to Hendrick Motorsports, the No. 47 team is working out of their test hauler, and we are planning to run the No. 37 backup car as the No. 47 primary car.

“We have no further updates at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

NASCAR allowed JTG-Daugherty team members into the Kansas Speedway garage area before the scheduled opening time to give them adequate time for the switchover. with the change, both teams are without backup cars for the Kansas weekend.

The No. 47 hauler caught fire near Interstate 24 mile marker near Columbia, Ill. In addition to damage to the hauler and race cars, uniforms and lockers also were burned.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).