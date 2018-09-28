NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece joins JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Preece will replace A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, the race team announced Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Tommy Lasorda says, ‘The difference between impossible and possible lies in a man’s determination,’ and I feel that JTG-Daugherty Racing has just that,” Preece said. “It’s been many years of fighting for opportunities to compete and win races at NASCAR’s highest level, and it is nice to officially say that JTG-Daugherty Racing is my new home for 2019. I look forward to not only racing, but working with the team as well to build speed and create a name for myself here. I can’t thank [team owners] Tad and Jodi Geschickter, Brad Daugherty and Gordon Smith enough for the opportunity.”

Preece has been racing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year. He has competed in nine of the 27 races, so far, in 2018 and is on the entry list to drive the No. 18 JGR Toyota Saturday in the Drive for the Cure 200 at Charlotte. Preece has one win this year, coming at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in April. In 49-career starts in the Xfinity Series, Preece has two-career wins, eight top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

“We’re really looking forward to having Ryan join our team for the 2019 season,” JTG-Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter said. “Ryan has an impressive list of accomplishments in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series and is now being given a great opportunity to compete at NASCAR’s highest level full-time. We really believe in him and think he’s a great addition to the team.”

Preece has made 155 starts on the Whelen Modified Tour since 2007, resulting in 22 wins. He was that series’ champion in 2016 and finished second in the standings three other years.

Preece has five previous starts in the Cup Series, all in 2015, all coming in 2015. His best finish was a 32nd at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

JTG-Daugherty announced Allmendinger’s release from the team earlier this week. Details of Allmendinger’s racing future remain unknown.

“A.J. Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” Geschickter said. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors and he will always be family to us.”

