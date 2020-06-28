NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece on pole for second Pocono race

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: The #37 P&G Chevrolet, driven by Ryan Preece, the scheme features Proctor & Gamble‚Äôs Take on Race, sits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series will continue its history-making Pocono Raceway doubleheader weekend on Sunday with Ryan Preece on the pole for the Pocono 350. Preece’s pole comes as a result of the driver finishing 20th in the Pocono Organics 325, also at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

NASCAR set the top-20 positions on the starting grid for the second race of its Pocono doubleheader by inverting the top-20 of the finishing order from Saturday’s race. Because of the invert, Austin Dillon will share the front row with Preece on Sunday after finishing 19th on Saturday.

After winning the Pocono Organics 325, Kevin Harvick will start 20th Sunday, sharing row 10 with 19th-place starter Denny Hamlin, who finished second to Harvick in Saturday’s race.

“Well, we were back to 20th today. I think in the end, it will come down to strategy,” Harvick said. “I gotta thank everybody from Mobil 1, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jimmy Johns, Fields, everybody from Haas that puts this car on the race track. I wish I could explain to everybody how hard the guys and gals are working in the shop right now with this schedule and everybody broke up. We appreciate all you guys. Thank you to all the fans. I wish you were here. This isn’t near as exciting. I feel like I am my seven year old. I have all this pent up energy and am going to just share with nobody.”

The second half of Sunday’s starting grid, positions 21st through 40th, mirrors the corresponding finishing positions from Saturday’s race.

Below, is the complete starting lineup of Sunday’s Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway:

