NASCAR Cup: Ryan Preece on pole for Toyota 500K at Darlington Raceway

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 28: Ryan Preece poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 28, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag for the Toyota 500K, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Ryan Preece will be on the pole as a result of finishing 20th Sunday in The Real Heroes 400, also at Darlington.

The starting grid for the second-consecutive Darlington race and the second race since NASCAR’s return from a 10-race break because of the coronavirus pandemic was determined by the finishing order of Sunday’s race. The the top-20 from the finish of Sunday’s race was inverted for the top-20 starting spots for the second Darlington race. The second half of Wednesday’s starting grid mirrors the second half of Sunday’s race results.

“I was pretty happy with how our race went on Sunday at Darlington Raceway,” Preece said. “We definitely had speed in our No. 37 Chevrolet, and earning stage points was huge as we continue to turn our season around from a rough start. Racing on Sunday was really good to build notes for Wednesday night’s race. While the track conditions will be opposite racing at night than it was during the day, we definitely have a lot of things we learned that we can apply. We were really good in turns one and two, but just needed a little bit more front turn in turns three and four. Starting on the pole for the shortened race on Wednesday night will be really important for track position. I’m proud of everyone at the shop and on the road crew for adapting to this new normal and giving us a car we can continue to build on and put on another great race on Wednesday night in our No. 37 Tide Power Pods Camaro ZL1 1LE.”

Ty Dillon will start alongside Preece on the front row for the Toyota 500K after finishing 19th in The Real Heroes 400. Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer will start in the second row in the third and fourth positions, and Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman will start in row three.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick will start 20th after winning Sunday’s race.

Preece’s JTG-Daugherty teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 39th, last, after a last-place finish Sunday because of a first-lap crash in The Real Heroes 400.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Toyota 500K at Darlington Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).