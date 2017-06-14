NASCAR Cup: Ryan Sieg drives for BK Racing again at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota in Sunday’s FireKeeper’s Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Sieg drove for BK Racing two races ago at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, but in that race, he drove the No. 83, normally driven by Corey LaJoie. That race was Sieg’s Cup Series debut, and he finished 26th.

Gaulding announced the driver change for the No. 23 team via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I wanted to be the one to share the news with my fans and partners but I will not be racing the 23 this weekend at @MISpeedway ,” Gaulding ( @GrayGaulding ) tweeted.

With the tweet, Gaulding attached the following message:

“As hard as it was to hear the news it’s equally as hard to share with my fans, family, and friends but I will not be in the 23 Dr. Pepper car this weekend at Michigan As the owner stated this has nothing to do with my ability to drive or represent sponsors but strictly a financial decision for the team and I wish Ryan Sieg and the 23 team nothing but good luck this weekend. Thank you to Toyota an all of my loyal partners, fans, family, and friends that continue to support my racing career.”

Sieg, replied to the tweet to clarify that he is not paying for the chance to drive the No. 23 at MIS, nor is he bringing a sponsor to the table.

“Just an FYI for everyone,” Sieg ( @RyanSiegRacing ) tweeted. “The only thing BK wanted me to bring to the table was my driving shoes. Hate it for Gray. Great kid and driver.”

Sieg is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving a No. 39 family-owned entry.

Gaulding has driven the No. 23 in 13 of the 14 races, so far, this season. The one race in which he didn’t drive the car was the season-opening Daytona 500. In his 13 races, so far, this season, Gaulding has a best finish of 24th at Dover.

