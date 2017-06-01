NASCAR Cup: Ryan Sieg set for series debut at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ryan Sieg plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, driving the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota usually driven by Corey LaJoie. LaJoie will be back behind the wheel of the No. 83 the following race weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

“I’m so happy to be making my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut for BK Racing this weekend in Dover,” Sieg said. “Ron Devine (car owner) has given so many drivers an opportunity in the past, and I’m thankful to have that same chance as so many others. I have never driven a Cup car in my life, so I just want to run as many laps as possible and learn as much as I can.”

Sieg has two top-fives and six top-10 finishes in 113-career Xfinity Series starts. He’s been a full-time driver in that series since 2014. Sieg also has 106 races of experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has 106-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in seven top-10 finishes.

“I have been watching Ryan race for a number of years and have been really impressed by his driving skills,” BK Racing ower Ron Devine said. “I believe that this is the right time to put Ryan in one of our cars to see what he can do. Corey will be back in the car beginning next week at Pocono, and he is a very important part of BK Racing’s bright future. If things work out with Ryan for the long run, we may see the No. 93 car return. A big part of BK Racing has always been seeking out young talent and giving them a chance in the premier racing series, so I’m proud to be able to give Ryan that chance as I did for Corey, Joey Gase and Gray Gaulding, already, this season.”

Sieg will pull double-duty at Dover. On Saturday, he’ll drive the family-owned No. 39 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race there.

LaJoie has started 11 of the 12 Cup Series races of 2017 in the No. 83 car. His best finishes, so far, this year were two 24th-place finishes in the season-opening Daytona 500 and at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.