NASCAR Cup: Ryan Sieg to run Brickyard 400

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 02: Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 RSS Racing Chevrolet, looks on from the garage area during the NASCAR XFINITY Series test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg will step up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to drive the No. 27 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet in the Brickyard 400 on Sept. 8.

“I’m so excited to join Premium Motorsports at Indianapolis for one of the biggest races of the year,” Sieg said. “I can’t thank Sci-Aps and everyone at Premium Motorsports for making this possible.”

Sieg has five-career Cup Series starts, all coming in 2017 with the now-defunct BK Racing. he posted a best finish of 26th in his debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Sieg has competed in the Xfinity Series 2013, full-time since 2014. He has five-career top-fives and 17 top-10s in 192-career starts. So far in 2019, he has two top-fives and eight top-10s in 23 races. He is 12th in the driver standings and will likely take the final position in the 12-driver playoffs that get underway after three more regular-season races.

