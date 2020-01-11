NASCAR Cup: Ryan Sparks new crew chief at Go FAS Racing

Ryan Sparks (photo courtesy of Go FAS Racing)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey LaJoie will remain with the No. 32 Go FAS Racing team for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he’ll have a new crew chief in Ryan Sparks. Sparks replaces Randy Cox.

“I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me,” Sparks said. “This is something I’ve been working for my entire career, and I’m looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing’s progression up the points standings.”

Sparks comes to to Go FAS from Richard Childress Racing, where he was a race engineer in all three of NASCAR’s national series. His stats include wins in the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway with driver Austin Dillon.

“Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction,” LaJoie said. “Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day, I knew he was the guy for the job.”

The 2020 season will be LaJoie’s second with Go FAS Racing. In his first year with the team, he scored two top-10s, including a career-best finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He finished the 2019 Cup Series season 29th in the driver standings.

