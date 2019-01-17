NASCAR Cup: Ryan Truex in TBR car for Daytona 500

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 02: Ryan Truex, driver of the #11 Bar Harbor/Sea Watch International Chevrolet, stands in the garage the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tommy Baldwin Racing announced Wednesday that Ryan Truex would drive the team’s No. 71 Chevrolet in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

“I am very thankful to TBR and Tommy Baldwin for this opportunity and can’t wait to get to Daytona and back in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car,” Truex said. “The pressure is on to make it into the race, but Tommy is a true racer, and I know he will put everything into the car to give us a great shot.”

Truex drove for TBR in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2012, finishing 31st.

“I’m excited to have Ryan back in a Tommy Baldwin Racing car,” Baldwin said. “We had success at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the past. I’ve known the Truex family a very long time, and it’s special that we’ll be able to compete in the Daytona 500 together, and hopefully, more races as the year goes on. We are still in search of a primary sponsor that we’re hoping to put together in time to give TBR a great run this year.”

After taking the 2018 Cup Series season off, Tommy Baldwin Racing plans to run a partial 2019 schedule.

Truex last competed in the Cup Series in 2014, making 23 starts for the now-defunct BK Racing. In all, he has 26-career Cup Series races to his credit, the other three coming in 2013. His best finishes were three 31st-place showings at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; Richmond (Va.) Raceway; and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, all in 2014.

Truex competed full-time in the Xfinity Series last season as driver of the No. 11 for Kaulig Racing but lost that ride to Justin Haley. Truex finished 12th in the 2018 Xfinity Series standings, making the playoffs but being eliminated in the opening round.

