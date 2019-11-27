NASCAR Cup: Sam Hunt scrubbed from banquet entertainment lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Country music artist Sam Hunt no longer is scheduled to perform during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tenn. He was scratched from a list of performers following a DUI arrest last week. It is unknown whether the choice was Hunt’s or NASCAR’s

Another country artist, Chris Janson, is scheduled to perform during the banquet. Some published reports have Janson replacing Hunt, but Janson was announced as a banquet performer shortly before Hunt’s arrest. With Hunt’s removal, Janson moves up to headlining artist status. Country artist and The Voice winner Cassadee Pope will host the 2019 Cup Series banquet.

Hunt’s arrest came early Nov. 21 after multiple calls to police reporting Hunt’s vehicle driving the wrong away down US Highway 31E and, then, Ellington Parkway. His blood alcohol level was over 1.7, more than twice the legal limit in Tennessee.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Dec. 5 at Music City Center and will air on NBCSN.

