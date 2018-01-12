NASCAR Cup: same-day qualifying, racing reconsidered

By AMANDA VINCENT

When NASCAR President Brent Dewar was interviewed on Motor Racing Network’s “NASCAR Live” show Tuesday night, one of the several topics touched on was weekend scheduling.

Multiple times throughout the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR experimented with shortening weekend schedules by holding Cup Series qualifying on the mornings of Sunday race days. According to Dewar, Saturday qualifying sessions, as opposed to a regular Friday qualifying/Sunday race schedule, may receive more consideration, but same-day racing and qualifying weekend schedules will probably decrease.

“I think the challenge this year was really on same-day qualifying with the race,” Dewar said. “We were actually pretty fortunate. We thought it through. There’s really not enough turnaround time in many cases. I think you’ll see less of that. Also, what we learned, and we hadn’t really thought about it, was the track goes hot all day, and one of the most exciting things for the fans is the cold pass opportunity to get down on the track and to get that experience if you’re only coming for one day on Sunday, so I think you’ll see more of the Saturday qualifying for the Sunday (race) for the Cup, and we’ll try to manage that. There’s still a lot of efficiencies we can work on. We’re just trying to find the right balance to give the best fan experience.’’

