NASCAR Cup: Sammy Johns on No. 3 pit box in place of Slugger Labbe at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing Operations Director Sammy Johns will be atop the pit box for RCR’s No. 3 Chevrolet team of Austin Dillon for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway in place of Slugger Labbe, according to a statement distributed by Richard Childress Racing on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Labbe will remain at the RCR shop to prepare for the May 7 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Below, is the statement released by Richard Childress Racing:

“Operations Director Sammy Johns will replace Slugger Labbe as the crew chief on the RCR No. 3 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond International Raceway. Labbe will remain at the RCR shop to work on cars for next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.”

Johns joined Richard Childress Racing during the offseason after holding the position of Director of Operations at Richard Petty Motorsports. He has some experience as a crew chief, holding that position at the now-defunct Andy Petree Racing and working with former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader.

Dillon and the No. 3 team will start the Richmond race from the back, regardless of how they qualify Friday as a result of the car failing pre-race inspection five times last weekend at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. As a result of the Bristol inspection issue, the No. 3 team also will be docked 30 minutes of practice time and will lose its pit selection at Richmond.

