NASCAR Cup: Scott Graves leaves Joe Gibbs Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Scott Graves has left Joe Gibbs Racing. Dave Rogers has replaced him as crew chief for Daniel Suarez on the No. 19 team for the remaining six races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I can’t thank @JoeGibbsRacing enough for the last 3 years,” Graves (@scott_r_graves) tweeted Wednesday morning. “Winning the Xfinity championship with @Daniel_SuarezG in 2016 is something I will always be proud of. It was a really tough decision to leave the company and all the great people that are there.”

Graves was Suarez’s Cup Series crew chief since the sixth race of the 2017 season, Suarez’s first in the Cup Series. The Graves-Suarez pairing previously won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. In 61 Cup Series races together, Graves and Suarez posted five top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

Rogers was Suarez’s crew chief for the first five races of Suarez’s rookie season in the Cup Series after being crew chief on the No. 19 for the complete 2016 season with Carl Edwards as driver. He was a full-time crew chief with Joe Gibbs Racing between 2010 and 2016 before taking a personal leave of absence and, then, becoming the Technical Director for JGR’s Xfinity Series program. Rogers also worked with Gibbs drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch as a crew chief. In 271 races as a Cup Series crew chief, Rogers has 18 wins, 85 top-fives and 134 top-10 finishes.

Popular speculation has Furniture Row Racing driver and Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn heading to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team upon the closure of Furniture Row Racing at the end of the 2018 season. No official announcement has come from any of the parties involved.

