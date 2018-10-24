NASCAR Cup: Scott Graves will be Ryan Newman’s crew chief at Roush Fenway Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Scott Graves will be Ryan Newman’s crew chief at Roush Fenway Racing when he assumes driving duties of the No. 6 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season, according to an announcement from RFR on Tuesday. While 2019 will be Newman’s first year at Roush Fenway, next season will be a return to the team for Graves.

“We are very pleased to bring Scott back to the fold,” RFR owner Jack Roush said. “Scott is an exceptional talent atop the pit box, and he has done an outstanding job throughout his career with multiple championship campaigns attesting to that. He brings a strong engineering background to the table and we are excited about the opportunity to pair him with Ryan Newman going into the 2019 season.”

Graves already has worked as both an engineer and a crew chief at Roush Fenway Racing. He was Chris Buescher’s NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief when he won the series championship in 2015. Graves has two-consecutive Xfinity Series titles as a crew chief. In 2016, he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing and guided Daniel Suarez to a series championship. The next year, he made the move with Suarez to the Cup Series.

Graves already has been replaced by Dave Rogers as crew chief on Suarez’s No. 19 team in the Cup Series.

Newman is replacing Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth in the No. 6 at RFR in 2019.

