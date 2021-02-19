NASCAR Cup: Scott Heckert makes debut at Daytona road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

Scott Heckert will be behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford instead of B.J. McLeod for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. Live Fast is a new team co-owned by McLeod and Matt Tifft. McLeod is the team’s regular driver.

“This is a special moment for me and it’s even better that I get to drive for two of my close friends,” Heckert said. “It’s been great getting to witness B.J. and Matt build this new team and I’m honored to represent them at their first road-course race.”

McLeod was listed as the driver on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race. The No. 78 officially has the 19th starting position, but as a result of the driver change, Heckert will likely have to drop to the back for the green flag.

Sunday’s race will be Heckert’s Cup Series debut. He has 10-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the seven most recent of those from behind the wheel of a car owned by McLeod. Heckert has a career-best Xfinity Series race finish of 13th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2019. He finished 19th at the Daytona road course last season.

“We are so excited to have Scott driving for us at the Daytona road course,” McLeod said. “He’s an absolute wheel-man on road courses, and his stats show just that.”

Heckert is a four-time winner in 46 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races, with three of those wins coming on road courses.

