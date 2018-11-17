NASCAR Cup: season-finale at Homestead Miami Speedway has takes of retro

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams are going retro for the 2018 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, marking the ends of eras, of sorts, for their respective race teams.

Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 will be the final race for championship contender Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team. That team is going flat black for Sunday’s race. In the early years of the race team’s existence, the No. 78 was flat black with the plain logo of car owner Barney Visser’s other business, Furniture Row. The team went with a shinier finish on its car when it acquired sponsorship from companies like Bass Pro Shops and 5-Hour Energy.

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team, meanwhile, is commemorating the separation of driver/crew chief duo Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus. Johnson and Knaus have worked together since Johnson’s first full-time season in the Cup Series, 2002, but Sunday’s race will be their last together before Knaus moves over to assume crew chief duties for William Byron on the No. 24 team. Johnson’s car for Homestead carries a retro scheme, reminiscent of the No. 48 he drove his rookie season. Johnson is also going facial retro, foregoing his beard for the clean-shaven look of the early years of his career.

The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team of Paul Menard will honor one of its former drivers, three-time champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson, on its car Sunday. Pearson passed away on November 12 at the age of 83. Pearson is second on the NASCAR premier series all-time wins list with 105. Pearson’s name appears under the window of Menard’s car this weekend.

“He was a true legend of the sport and a long-time driver for the Wood Brothers,” Menard said. “It’ll be a privilege to honor him.”

