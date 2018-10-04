NASCAR Cup Series: Dover International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series embarks on round two of its 2o18 playoffs Sunday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with the running of the Gander Outdoors 400. Sunday’s race is the headlining event of a NASCAR national-level doubleheader weekend that also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Kasey Kahne is on the entry list for Sunday’s race, as he and his Leavine Family Racing team were optimistic the driver would be able to return to his seat after being sidelined the last four races because of a health issue. But a medically supervised test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway didn’t produce positive enough results for Kahne to receive clearance to race. As a result, Regan Smith remains in the No. 95 for at least another week.

Thirty-nine drivers are on the entry list for the Gander Outdoors 400. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET Friday. The race is slated to get underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Both will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete entry list for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway: