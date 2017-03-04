NASCAR Cup: series sponsor conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports sponsor

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy’s entitlement sponsorship of NASCAR’s top series has provided somewhat of a conflict with the four-car team of Hendrick Motorsports. As a result, HMS left the Monster Energy logo of its promotional material that includes photos of its race cars and drivers — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne.

Hendrick Motorsports has a sponsorship deal with Pepsi, primarily to promote Mountain Dew. Monster Energy is own by Pepsi competitor Coca-Cola.

Monster Energy understands the conflict.

“They’ve got a good sponsor they need to take care of,” Monster Energy Vice President Mitch Covington said, according to a Sporting News report. “We don’t have any problem with Mr. Hendrick, or his team, or his drivers. We think they’re great.”

While HMS didn’t include Monster Energy on its promotional materials, its cars will carry the Monster logo on their windshields and Hendrick drivers will have the logo on their firesuits, as NASCAR requires.

“When you see our cars at the track, they will have the Monster logo on the windshield, on the side of the car,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “Our guys will have it on their uniform.”

