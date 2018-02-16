NASCAR Cup: seven teams docked Daytona 500 practice time

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will penalize seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams/teams practice time Friday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway as a result of the teams being late to inspection. Each team/driver will be penalized 15 minutes at the end of the first practice Friday that is scheduled from 1:05 to 1:55 p.m. ET. As a result of changes from last year. The penalized cars will be parked in the garage instead of on pit road to serve their penalties and drivers won’t be expected to sit in the cars during that time.

Drivers/team penalized at Daytona include Danica Patrick and her No. 7 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet team, Greay Gaulding and his No. 23 BK Racing Toyota team, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford team, David Ragan and his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford team, A.J. Allmendinger and his No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team, Brendan Gaughan and his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet team and Mark Thompson and his No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford team.

