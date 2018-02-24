NASCAR Cup: several teams docked practice time at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked practice time at the end of final practice Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway as teams prepared for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, the second race of the 2018 season.

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. was the most significantly penalized, being docked 30 minutes of the 80-minute practice session, because the No. 78 failed pre-qualifying inspection Friday.

Other teams penalized were docked 15 minutes at the end of final practice. The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Jimmie Johnson was penalized for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice.

The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet team of Harrison Rhodes, the No. 00 StarCom Racing team of Jeffrey Earnhardt, the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota team of Gray Gaulding, the No. 84 Front Row Motorsports Ford team of Michael McDowell and the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet of Cole Whitt were each penalized 15 minutes for being late to pre-qualifying inspection.

