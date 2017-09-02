NASCAR Cup: several teams docked practice time at Darlington Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were docked practice time at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.

Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team and David Ragan’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford team were the most significantly penalized, being docked 30 minutes of practice time at the start of final Cup Series practice on Friday, because the No. 42 failed prequalifying inspection at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway two weekends ago, the most recent race weekend on the Cup Series schedule and the No. 38 team failed Bristol pre-race inspection three times.

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Kyle Busch were docked 15 minutes in final practice at Darlington for twice failing prequalifying inspection at Bristol. The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones lost 15 minutes in final practice Friday after failing pre-race inspection twice at Bristol.

The No. 15 Premium Motorsports Toyota team of Reed Sorenson, the No. 23 BK Motorsports Toyota team of Corey LaJoie and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team of Michael McDowell were docked 15 minutes in first practice Friday at Darlington as a result of being late to prequalifying inspection at Bristol.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)