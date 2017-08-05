NASCAR Cup: several teams docked practice time at Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams/drivers will lose practice time at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday as teams prepare for Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen. The practice penalties are the result of inspection issues last weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Kyle Busch, the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet team of Danica Patrick, Chris Buescher’s No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of Chris Buexher and the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones each will lose 30 minutes of practice time in the last of two practice sessions on Saturday. Larson’s penalty is the result of the driver doing a burnout on pit road after post-race lug nut inspection at Pocono. Patrick, Buescher, Busch and Jones each were docked time for failing Pocono pre-race inspection three times.

Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of Ty Dillon, the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Ryan Newman and Cole Whitt’s No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Ford team each were docked 15 minutes of time in final practice at The Glen on Saturday for twice failing pre-race inspection at Pocono.

NASCAR didn’t dock any team practice time for the opening practice session, scheduled from 10-10:55 a.m. ET Saturday. Final practice is scheduled to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)