NASCAR Cup: several teams lose practice time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in a row, 11 teams will be docked time in practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon as teams prepare for Sunday’s Overton’s 301. The penalties are a result of inspection issues last weekend at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta before the July 8 running of the Quaker State 400.

The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team of Kyle Larson and the No. 15 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Clint Bowyer each will miss 30 minutes of final practice Saturday. Meanwhile, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick, the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones, the No. 24 and No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet teams of Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 33 Circle Sport TMG Chevrolet team of Jeffrey Earnhardt will be held for 15 minutes at the start of final practice.

Four other teams — the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford team of Landon Cassill, the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Toyota team of Gray Gaulding, the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet team of Cole Whitt and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team of Michael McDowell will be docked 15 minutes in Friday’s opening practice at NHMS because of inspection issues at Kentucky.

Several NASCAR Xfinity Series teams also will miss practice time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday as teams prepare for Saturday’s Overton’s 200. The No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Ben Kennedy, the No. 5 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team of Michael Annett and the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team of Blake Koch will lose 15 minutes of practice as a result of inspection problems last weekend at Kentucky.

Four other Xfinity Series teams will be docked 15 minutes of practice time at NHMS for penalties deferred from the Kentucky Speedway race weekend. They include the No. 8 and No. 99 McLeod Motorsports Chevrolets of B.J. McLeod and David Starr, the No. 13 driver-owned Dodge of Carl Long and the No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of Brennan Poole. Those penalties were carried over from the Kentucky race, because of the cancellation of practice there because of rain.

