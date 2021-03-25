NASCAR Cup: Shane Golobic plans debut at Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane Golobic plans to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for his first race in any of NASCAR’s national series through a deal between Live Fast and Matt Wood Racing.

“I believe every racer has dreamed of the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the fact that it’s going to happen on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway only makes it sweeter,” Golobic said. “This opportunity, honestly, fell into our lap out of nowhere, and it’s something you just can’t pass up. I am so thankful for everyone involved in making this happen, as well as everyone who has had a hand in helping me get to this point in my career. I hope to represent all of our supporters to the best of my ability, and I can’t wait to see what we can do on the dirt at Bristol.”

The race will be the first for the Cup Series on dirt since 1970. Golobic, though, is used to the dirt. He has 83 feature wins across winged and non-winged sprint car and midget series, including two World of Outlaws feature wins and a USAC National Midget feature win.

“We are thrilled to have Shane Golobic join Live Fast Motorsports at the Bristol dirt race,” Live Fast Motorsports co-owner Matt Tifft said. “This is such a historic event for the Cup cars to race on dirt once again and for the first time at Bristol. We couldn’t have thought of anyone better to join our team with all of Shane’s background in the dirt racing world.”

Golobic made three starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2013, posting a best finishes of eight at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., and Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

Golobic is one of 39 drivers on the preliminary Bristol entry list. The starting grid will be set by four 15-lap heat races Saturday, the first of those heat races scheduled to take the green flag around 6 p.m. ET. The main event is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. green flag Sunday.

“We are so excited to work with Matt Wood and have Shane in the car at the Bristol dirt race,” Live Fast co-owner and regular driver B.J. McLeod said. “The race, itself, is going to be nothing short of entertaining, so to have Shane behind the wheel of our car makes it even more special for us as a new NASCAR Cup Series team.”

