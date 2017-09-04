NASCAR Cup: sharing donuts with fans probably cost Daniel Suarez Subway sponsorship

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, apparently, caught the ire of sponsor Subway by teaming up with NASCAR personality Rutledge Wood to distribute Dunkin’ Donuts to fans in campgrounds at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Their adventures were shown on NBC.

The donut distribution, dubbed “Donuts with Daniel Suarez” seems to be the reason Subway pulled its sponsorship of Suarez’s No. 19 Toyota, one race shy of the terms of the four-race contract.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Subway had to terminate its sponsorship of Daniel Suarez,” a statement from the sandwich chain read.

When news first broke of Subway’s seemingly hasty decision, Joe Gibbs Racing would only confirm that Suarez didn’t break any morals clause in the contract with Subway.

After Sunday night’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, though, team owner Joe Gibbs confirmed to Motorsport.com that the donut distribution was the reason for Subways abrubt move.

“That’s my understanding,” Gibbs said when asked if the Dunkin’ Donut distribution at NHMS played into the decision. “That’s what I’ve heard. It’s a surprise, because we only heard about it Saturday.

Subway had been a sponsor on the No. 19 car for three years, brought to Joe Gibbs Racing by former driver Carl Edwards. Edwards, though, stepped away from NASCAR competition in January and was replaced by Suarez. According to Gibbs, his team was recently in discussions with Subway about continuing the relationship.

