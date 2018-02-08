NASCAR Cup: side skirt construction changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is further attempting to prevent teams from flaring out the side skirts on their race cars in 2018 by mandating a change in the material from which the side skirts are constructed, according to a report from NBC Sports on Thursday morning. According to the report, side skirts now must be made of the same composite material from which the composite bodies now mandatory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series are constructed. The side skirts previously were made of steel.

Teams were flaring out the steel side skirts in front of the rear tire to increase the downforce and sideforce on their race cars. NASCAR enacted a rule in 2015 that barred teams from intentionally flaring out their cars side skirts during pit stops, but the side skirts could still be flared by incidental contact with asphalt. It is believed that such contact would not significantly flare side skirts made up the composite material.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).