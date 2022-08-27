NASCAR Cup: six cars fail inspection twice at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Six NASCAR Cup Series cars — the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon, the Nos. 14 and 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Fords of Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer, the No 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr., the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet of Erik Jones and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford of B.J. McLeod — each failed inspection twice at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday.

As a result of the multiple failed inspections, a team member was ejected from each team ahead of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. Four of the teams lost their car chiefs — Ryan Chism from the No. 3, J.D. Frey from the No. 14, Chris Jones from the No. 19 and Tony Cardamone from the No. 41. The other two teams lost engineers for Saturday’s race — Evan Bensch from the No. 43 and Chris Stanley from the No. 78.

All six cars passed on their third inspection attempts, so all six drivers will retain their race starting positions.

