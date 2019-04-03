NASCAR Cup: six cars taken to wind tunnel

Photo courtesy of Ford Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR took six cars, two from each manufacturer, for wind-tunnel testing after Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Cars taken included the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Erik Jones and the No. 19 JGR Toyota of Martin Truex Jr., which finished fourth and 12th; the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron and the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of Kurt Busch, which finished sixth and ninth; and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Paul Menard, which finished eighth and 19th.

“The reason that this weekend got chosen by us is it’s early in the season; we changed the inspection process; we changed the splitter rules. Those two things we knew were going to have an effect on the aerodynamic properties of all of the manufacturers’ cars,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Now that we’ve raced a few times, we’ve seen what the racing looks like. We figured it was time for us to sort of fingerprint the cars. We want to just understand as a sport where we are, to get data where we are on downforce levels and evaluate our product.”

NASCAR also took two cars from each manufacturer for similar testing after last year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

The specific cars chosen for testing were chosen, in part, because they sustained minimal in-race damage. The race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin wasn’t among those chosen, because it was torn down in post-race inspection at the track.

The No. 1, No. 4 and No. 20 were among the six cars taken for inspection last year. Kyle Busch’s race-winning No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota also was taken for last year’s wind-tunnel test after the Texas race, because race-winning cars were not torn down at the track immediately after winning last year. The other two cars tested last year were the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of eventual 2018 champion Joey Logano.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).