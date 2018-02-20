NASCAR Cup: Smithfield sponsors No. 43 for six races

By AMANDA VINCENT

On the “SiriusXM Speedway” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, show host Dave Moody reported that Smithfield would be primary sponsor of Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Chevrolet of Darrell Wallace Jr. for six races during the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The deal is a resolution between Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports since Smithfield left the race team at the end of the 2017 season. Smithfield had been a primary sponsor of Richard Petty Motorsports for at least a handful of races yearly since Aric Almirola became a full-time driver with the team in 2012. Almirola left RPM at the end of the 2017 for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford, and Smithfield followed him there.

After the announcement of Smithfield’s deal with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2018, RPM co-owner Richard Petty claimed to have had a handshake deal with Smithfield to continue the relationship between Smithfield and Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace finished second in the Daytona 500, the official 2018 season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, his first race as the official driver of the No. 43. He was a substitute driver for an injured Amirola in four races last season. Almirola, in his first race with Stewart-Haas Racing, was 11th in the Daytona 500, contending for the race win before wrecking after contact with eventual winner Austin Dillon on the final lap.

Richard Petty Motorsports is piecing together a season of primary sponsorship for Wallace and its No. 43. Smithfield joins Click-N-Close and STP as primary sponsors for 2018. NASCAR Driving Experience will be the primary sponsor on the car for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

