NASCAR Cup: some engine changes won’t result in Atlanta penalties

By AMANDA VINCENT

Unapproved engine changes during Speedweeks at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, culminating in Sunday’s Daytona 500, will result in cars starting in the back, not only for the Daytona 500, but also for Feb. 25 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR, though, has approved engine changes for the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team and Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford team since the running for the Can-Am Duels on Thursday evening that set most of the starting grid for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR approved the engine changes for those teams/drivers, because the primary engines in those cars were considered to be damaged from wrecks in which they were involved during their respective Duel races. They still will start in the back for the Daytona 500, though, as they’ll all be in backup cars.

Other drivers will be in backup cars for the Daytona 500 as results of Duel damage. If they move their primary engines to their backup cars for the Daytona 500, they will not have to start the Atlanta race in the back.

