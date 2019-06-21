NASCAR Cup: Sonoma Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will go road-course racing for the first time in 2019 on Sunday with the running of the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Even though the series has been racing at Sonoma yearly since 1989, the course for Sunday’s race will present a new challenge to drivers. For the first time since 1997, the NASCAR course around Sonoma will include the Carousel.

None of the current crop of Cup Series drivers have run a Cup Series car on the course that includes the Carousel. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner at Sonoma on the previous course. He and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch each have two wins at Sonoma.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

