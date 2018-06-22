NASCAR Cup: Sonoma Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes road-course racing for the first time in 2018 Sunday with the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. It’s the finale of a doubleheader weekend of NASCAR racing at the West Coast road course with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West opening the weekend with a Saturday race.

Kevin Harvick, who leads the Cup Series in wins with five, so far, in 2018, is the defending winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. His win at Sonoma in 2017 was the second-consecutive win there for Stewart-Haas Racing, following team co-owner Tony Stewart’s final win as a NASCAR driver there in 2016.

Series points leader Kyle Busch is a two-time Sonoma winner.

The entry list for Sunday’s race contains 38 entrants. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET Sunday, with live coverage courtesy of FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: