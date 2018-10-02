NASCAR Cup: Sonoma Raceway’s Carousel back for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will revert to its Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway route of old, including the Carousel, on its return trip to the track in 2019, the facility’s 50th anniversary year.

“Innovation and exceeding expectations is in the DNA of SMI,” Marcus Smith, the CEO of Sonoma Raceway parent company Speedway Motorsports Inc., said. “This is something fans and drivers have been talking about for years, and we are excited to bring it to them, particularly as part of the track’s 50th anniversary.”

NASCAR used a 2.52-mile course layout that included the Carousel from 1989 through its 1997 race at Sonoma. But in 1998, the series went to a 1.99-mile layout that bypassed the Carousel and went straight from turn 4A to turn seven.

“The Carousel is a corner where history has been made, and as we celebrate the half-century of track history in 2019, we are excited to re-introduce this signature turn on the Sonoma Raceway circuit,” Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page said. “We look forward to seeing a new generation of racers battle through this challenging corner and create moments fans will remember 50 years from now.”

The 2019 race is scheduled for June 23. To keep the race distance at 350 km, the lap count will be changed to 85 laps.

