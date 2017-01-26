NASCAR Cup: speculation has Carl Edwards making Senate run

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to Terry Smith, a political science professor at Columbia (Mo.) College in Carl Edwards’ hometown, speculated in her column for KBIA’s “Talking Politics” that Edwards would challenge US Senator Claire McCasskill for her Senate seat next year.

Edwards announced Jan. 11 that he would be stepping away from full-time competition in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017. He declined to use the word, “retirement.”

Edwards told The Associated Press that he has no plans to run for Democrat McCasskill’s senate seat to represent his home state of Missouri, but he did state, “I believe firmly in the principles that the US was founded upon. If I could help, I definitely would consider it.”

Edwards was asked about political aspirations during his Jan. 11 presser.

“I’m not prepared right now to participate in any public office or anything, but I am very open to helping that cause and helping the cause of liberty and freedom and what it is that America is about.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)