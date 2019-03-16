NASCAR Cup: speeding on pit road a no-no in qualifying

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 15, 2019 in Fontana, California.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Beginning with the Auto Club Speedway race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s Auto Club 400, NASCAR is enforcing its in-race, pit-road speed limit during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

If a driver speeds on pit road on his way out to post a qualifying lap, he will be called back to pit road. An official lap will not be recorded for that driver until after he reports back to pit road.

If a driver speeds on pit road after making a timed lap, the time posted during the immediately preceding qualifying lap(s) will be disallowed.

“It’s a logical rule change,” Jimmie Johnson said. “It’s just kind of weird timing, in my opinion. We’re packing our bags and getting ready to head to Fontana and we’re five races into the year and rule comes. I’m like what? Why didn’t we start the year like this? Again, it’s a logical rule. I still look forward to speaking with them today and trying to understand if it’s just to keep the cars at a controlled pace where there are men on pit road walking, or are they trying to create something different and keep us from maybe leaving the end of pit road in these big groups together. Depending on what their intentions are, I think there are a few ways to look at it. If it’s just to make pit road safer, let’s create a zone and make some visual cones and references up for the drivers and turn those segments on. I totally get it. It’s just going to be silly if you’re at the end of pit road trying to get into a whole and you’re time isn’t going to count, because you went over the speed limit. I think the way I’m going to prevent doing that is I‘m going to go down past the last orange line and sit. Well, at Martinsville, you’re sitting on the race track. At different tracks, that line is at a different spot. Understanding the intentions of this rule is going to be beneficial for everybody, and we can adjust it.”

NASCAR notified Cup teams of the new rule via a memo on Wednesday. According to an Autosport report, the new rule was implemented after NASCAR officials saw the potential for some unsafe situations on pit road during the first four races of the 2019 season.

