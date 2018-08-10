NASCAR Cup: Speedway Motorsports Inc. offers weather guarantee

By AMANDA VINCENT

Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Thursday a weather guarantee on ticket purchases from its eight tracks that host Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races — Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Under the policy, tickets purchased for races that end up being postponed to another day because of a weather-related issue may be exchanged for tickets at other SMI tracks for for the same race the following year.

“Of all major professional sports, none is as heavily impacted by adverse weather as NASCAR,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a press release. “With drivers already racing on the very edge at nearly 200 mph, even a little rain can have a dramatic impact on race weekend schedules. What we want to do is take weather out of the ticket-buying equation so fans can focus on having a great time and making memories on our premier NASCAR event weekends.”

If a race is postponed to another day because of inclement weather, fans who are unable to attend the later date have 60 days during which to declare another race at the same or another SMI track to attend. Fans may exchange tickets for the next year’s edition of the same race or a race at another one of SMI’s tracks, as long as that race is within a calendar year of the original date of the postponed race. The one-year deadline does not apply to those chosing to attend the same race the next year.

According to the Charlotte Motor Speedway website, the exchange only applies to race tickets, not pit passes or camping fees.

Independently owned Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., instituted a weather guarantee last year, but its policy provides for refunds on unused tickets after postponements instead of exhcanging the tickets.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).