NASCAR Cup: Spire Motorsports assists with Netflix show filming

Photo courtesy of Spire Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Spire Motorsports entry will carry the No. 74 instead of its usual No. 77 for the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday. Reed Sorenson will drive the car in both races.

The number change will be accompanied by a paint scheme promoting a fake sponsor, Fake Steak, and the name Jake Martin, not Sorenson’s, on the back window.

The car will be filmed during the races for The Crew, an upcoming Netflix show starring Kevin James. Martin, played by Freddie Stroma, is a NASCAR driver for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing, and James plays his crew chief. The show is expected to debut in 2021.

