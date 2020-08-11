NASCAR Cup: Spire Motorsports confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Rheem Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 28, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spire Motorsports has agreed to purchase the assets of Leavine Family Racing at the end of the 2020 season, Spire announced Tuesday, confirming speculation that arose last week with news of the sale of LFR. Spire Motorsports, which is in its second season fielding the No. 77 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, plans to expand to a two-car organization next season.

“This is an exciting moment for Spire as we take the natural next step in our long-term plan to build our race team and prepare for the Next Gen car in 2022,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “Bob Leavine invested more than money into LFR and this industry. He built a team brick by brick, and we have long admired how he took his own steps in the garage. He also did it with his family at his side. We won’t let that be lost in this transaction. When you build something with your family, it always means a little bit more. His ability to connect with fans was genuine and we are thankful he chose us to carry this team forward.

“These are no doubt trying times, but I have never been prouder to be part of this sport. NASCAR has managed several difficult situations this spring and into the summer. We believe in the ownership model that NASCAR has built and where this sport is going now more than ever.”

The purchase includes a charter, race shop and equipment owned by LFR. The deal does not include cars, as LFR leased them from Joe Gibbs Racing through a technical alliance. Christopher Bell will finish the 2020 season as driver of the No. 95 for Leavine Family Racing before the sale is completed and he moves to Joe Gibbs Racing to replace Erik Jones behind the wheel of the No. 20.

Spire Motorsports began by purchasing a charter from the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing ahead of the 2019 season. The team has fielded cars prepared, primarily, by Premium Motorsports the last couple of seasons, as Spire hasn’t owned physical equipment or a race shop. Spire also hasn’t had a full-time driver in its brief history in the Cup Series. The team, though, does have a win, coming in 2019 with NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley in the No. 77 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Spire isn’t ready to announce its specific plans regarding a driver lineup or manufacturer for 2021.

