NASCAR Cup: Spire Motorsports switches to Stanton Barrett at Daytona

Photo courtesy of Stanton Barrett, via Instagram

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reed Sorenson was on the entry list for Sunday’s GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. He was slated to start the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet from the 34th position. But, instead, Spire has made a driver change, putting Stanton Barrett in the car.

“Looking forward to racing this weekend thanks to call from @spiremotorsportsllc Got everything adjusted and seat perfect!” Barrett (@StantonBarrett) posted on Instagram on Friday. “Ready for the first #NASCAR #roadcourse race at #Daytona hopefully some more to come this season!”

Sunday’s race will be Barrett’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last season for Rick Ware Racing. He retired from that racer early because of a suspension problem. In all, Barrett has made 24-career starts in the Cup Series between 1999 and 2019, scoring best finishes of 30th in his debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and at Phoenix Raceway in 2005.

Most of Barrett’s NASCAR experience has come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has 204 races of experience since 1992. He has one top-five finish, a fifth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1996, and seven top-10 race finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).