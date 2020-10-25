NASCAR Cup: spoiler issue costly for Martin Truex Jr. at Texas

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team was heavily penalized ahead of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth because of an issue with the car’s spoiler, discovered during pre-race inspection.

Truex was docked 20 driver points, and the team was penalized 20 owner points. Crew chief James Small was fined $35,000 and ejected from TMS. Blake Harris served as fill-in crew chief. Also Truex had to drop to the rear for the start of the race, giving up a sixth-place starting position.

“We don’t quit. We never give up. We’ll try to drive this thing to the front and see if we can win here today,” Truex said during NBCSN’s pre-race coverage of the Texas race. “Typically the biggest concern is stage points, especially that first one trying to get some. Obviously, the position we’re in now, we don’t have to worry about.”

The spoiler was confiscated by NASCAR officials. In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited a violation of section 20.4.12.b of the 2020 rule book, which states, “Except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.”

The Texas race marked the second-consecutive race for which Truex had to start in the back because of a pre-race inspection issue.

