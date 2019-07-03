NASCAR Cup: stage lengths changed for Daytona International Speedway

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Tuesday a modification in the stage lengths of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The first two stages are being extended by 10 laps each, shortening the third stage by 20 laps as the total scheduled race distance will remain 160 laps.

Saturday’s race will consist of two 50-lap stages, followed by a 60-lap final stage. Previously, each of the first two stages were 40 laps and the final stage 80 laps.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 also will be the first Cup Series race at Daytona since 1987 without restrictor plates. The season-opening Daytona 500 in February featured the previous NASCAR aerodynamic rules package, as the 2019 aero package didn’t debut until the following race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. While restrictor plates won’t be used, the 2019 package includes a similar tapered spacer.

The variation of the aero package used at Daytona this weekend will include the spoiler wicker NASCAR added during the late-April Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway weekend in an attempt to reduce speeds.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).