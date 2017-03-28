NASCAR Cup: standings after Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win Sunday in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Kyle Larson became the fifth different winner in the first five races of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. As a result, he became the fifth driver to all but secure one of the 16 slots in the postseason playoffs.

Also, by winning the first stage of the three-stage race, Larson claimed a playoff point to go along with his five playoff points he earned as the race winner.

Below, is the Cup Series standings after the Auto Club 400:

1. Kyle Larson (1 win, 6 playoff points)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (1 win, 8 playoff points)

3. Brad Keselowski (1 win, 5 playoff points)

4. Ryan Newman (1 win, 5 playoff points)

5. Kurt Busch (1 win, 5 playoff points)

6. Chase Elliott (214 points, 1 playoff point)

7. Joey Logano (174 points, 1 playoff point)

8. Jamie McMurray (162 points)

9. Ryan Blaney (157 points)

10. Clint Bowyer (143 points)

11. Kevin Harvick (137 points, 3 playoff points)

12. Kyle Busch (136 points, 1 playoff point)

13. Denny Hamlin (123 points)

14. Kasey Kahne (122 points)

15. Erik Jones (116 points)

16. Trevor Bayne (114 points)

