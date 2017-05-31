NASCAR Cup: standings after Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his first-career win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday night/Monday morning, Austin Dillon became the ninth different winner in the first 12 races, all but securing a spot in the 16-driver postseason playoffs. He also became the second driver outside the top-16 in points to claim a race win, with the other being his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Ryan Newman.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex took the championship points lead from Kyle Larson by finishing third, while Larson wound up with his first DNF (did not finish) of the season, courtesy of a wreck from a tire problem.

While Kyle Busch and Martin Truex were unable to catch Dillon, low on fuel and on old tires, in the final lap, they did each score a playoff point with stage wins.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Coca-Cola 600:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 16 playoff points

2. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

3. Jimmie Johnson — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

4. Kyle Larson — 1 win, 7 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 5 playoff points

6. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

7. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Kevin Harvick — 388 points, 3 playoff points

10. Kyle Busch — 386 points, 3 playoff points

11. Jamie McMurray — 385 points, 0 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 362 points, 2 playoff points

13. Clint Bowyer — 343 points, 0 playoff points

14. Joey Logano — 336 points (1 encumbered win), 1 playoff point

15. Denny Hamlin — 332 points, 2 playoff points

16. Ryan Blaney — 308 points, 3 playoff points

__________

17. Matt Kenseth — 288 points, 1 playoff point

18. Trevor Bayne — 271 points, 0 playoff points

19. Erik Jones — 256 points, 0 playoff points

20. Daniel Suarez — 246 points, 0 playoff points

