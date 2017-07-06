NASCAR Cup: standings after Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ricky Stenhouse’s win of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 1 was his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2017, his second in the three restrictor plate races, so far, this season. As a result, he joins to the ranks of 2017 multi-race winners. That’s a club that includes the likes of Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson. Johnson leads the way in the wins column with three trips to victory lane, so far, this year.

Points frontrunners Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. had their struggles at Daytona, both finishing outside the top-20. But both drivers held such a sizable lead on the competition, Saturday’s lackluster finishes didn’t hurt their standings, points wise. Eighteen points separate the two, with Larson leading the way. Meanwhile, third-place driver, Kyle Busch, is 90 points behind second-place Truex.

Even without their standings in points, Larson and Truex are playoff-certain, each with a couple of wins in their pockets. Brad Keselowski and Matt Kenseth also had poor finishes at Daytona, but the race wasn’t a total loss, as Keselowski won the first stage and Kenseth the second, so each driver claimed a coveted playoff point.

With drivers near the bottom of or right outside of the top-16 in the points standings claiming wins, the cutoff, points-wise, for provisional playoff spots has Kenseth, 11th in points, as the last driver in. Joey Logano, who has a win, but an encumbered one, is on the outside looking in, despite being 12th in points

Here’s a look at the standings, following the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

1. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

2. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

3. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 21 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

6. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff points

7. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

8. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

10. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Kyle Busch — 559 points, 4 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 524 points, 2 playoff points

13. Jamie McMurray — 504 points, 0 playoff points

14. Denny Hamlin — 498 points, 2 playoff points

15. Clint Bowyer — 469 points, 0 playoff points

16. Matt Kenseth — 445 points, 2 playoff points

__________

17. Joey Logano — 442 points, 1 playoff points (has 1 encumbered win)

18. Erik Jones — 386 points, 0 playoff points

19. Daniel Suarez — 354 points, 0 playoff points

20. Trevor Bayne — 351 points, 0 playoff points.

