NASCAR Cup: standings after Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win June 4 in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Jimmie Johnson not only tied Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time winningest premier series drivers list with 83, he also claimed his third win of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, most of any driver, so far.

Meanwhile, the two drivers atop the points standings, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson had positive points days. Both drivers claimed stage points in the first two stages of the race, en route to top-three race finishes (Larson second and Truex 3rd). Aside from Johnson’s five playoff points for the win, Truex claimed the other two available playoff points by winning the first two stages of the race. Despite Johnson leading in the wins column, Truex has racked up the most playoff points with 18.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Dover race and heading into Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.:

1. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 15 playoff points

2. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 18 playoff points

3. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

4. Kyle Larson — 1 win, 7 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 5 playoff points

6. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

7. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Kevin Harvick — 429 points, 3 playoff points

10. Kyle Busch — 416 points, 3 playoff points

11. Jamie McMurray — 415 points, 0 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 398 points, 2 playoff points

13. Denny Hamlin — 361 points, 2 playoff points

14. Clint Bowyer — 349 points, 0 playoff points

15. Joey Logano — 348 points (has one encumbered win), 1 playoff point

16. Matt Kenneth — 328 points, 1 playoff point

