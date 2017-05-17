NASCAR Cup: standings after Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win in the GoBowling.com 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Saturday night, Martin Truex joined Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson as the three multi-race winners, so far, in 2017, each with two wins.

Also, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney claimed stage wins in Kansas to add a playoff point apiece to their postseason banks. Both drivers posted top-five race finishes, too.

Meanwhile, at least a couple of Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth, continue to tread water, so to speak, in the standings. As of now, Hamlin is in the top-16, but just barely, considering he’s 15th in the standings. Meanwhile, Kenseth finds himself on the outside looking in, 18th in the standings.



1. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 15 playoff points

2. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

3. Jimmie Johnson — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

4. Kyle Larson — 1 win, 7 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 5 playoff points

6. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

7. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8. Chase Elliott — 361 points, 1 playoff point

9. Jamie McMurray — 354 points, 0 playoff points

10. Kevin Harvick — 347 points, 3 playoff points

11. Kyle Busch — 325 points, 2 playoff points

12. Joey Logano — 320 points, 1 playoff point (has 1 encumbered win that doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility or points)

13. Clint Bowyer — 317 points, 0 playoff points

14. Ryan Blaney — 291 points, 3 playoff points

15. Denny Hamlin — 289 points, 1 playoff point

16. Trevor Bayne — 250 points, 0 playoff points

____________

17. Kasey Kahne — 242 points, 0 playoff points

18. Matt Kenseth — 233 points, 1 playoff point

19. Daniel Suarez — 217 points, 0 playoff points

