NASCAR Cup: standings after Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. are heads and shoulders above the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, points-wise, 18 races into the 36-race season, as they’ve pulled away to the pack to the tune of a 100-point cushion for second-place Truex and 101 points for Larson.

Meanwhile, Truex is racking up a hefty playoff insurance policy. On Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Truex claimed his third win of the season with his win of the Quaker State 400. That moves him into a tie with reigning champion Jimmie Johnson for tops in the wins column. But, perhaps, even more importantly, Truex continues to rack up playoff points. In addition to the five playoff points his Kentucky win garnered, Truex earned two more playoff points by winning both the first and second stages of the race. Those two stages were Truex’s 12th and 13th stage wins of the year, and as a result, he boasts a tally of 28 playoff points, significantly more than any other driver.

Here’s a look at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings after Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 3 wins, 28 playoff points

2. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

3. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

6. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff points

7. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

8. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

10. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Kyle Busch — 609 points, 4 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 560 points, 2 playoff points

13. Jamie McMurray — 545 points, 0 playoff points

14. Denny Hamlin — 538 points, 2 playoff points

15. Clint Bowyer — 495 points, 0 playoff points

16. Matt Kenseth — 478 points, 2 playoff points

__________

17. Joey Logano — 471 points (1 encumbered win), 1 playoff point

18. Erik Jones — 426 points, 0 playoff points

19. Daniel Suarez — 373 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer).