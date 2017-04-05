NASCAR Cup: standings after Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his win of the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, Brad Keselowski became the first multi-race winner of the 2017 season, all but clinching one of the 16 spots in the postseason playoffs.

Kyle Busch led over half the race, running up front for 274 of 500 laps, but he failed to claim a stage win. Instead, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. claimed playoff points by running up front at the end of the first two stages.

Here’s a look at the Cup Series standings after Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville:

1. Brad Keselowski (2 wins, 10 playoff points)

2. Kyle Larson (1 win, 6 playoff points)

3. Martin Truex Jr. (1 win, 9 playoff points)

4. Ryan Newman (1 win, 5 playoff points)

5. Kurt Busch (1 win, 5 playoff points)

6. Chase Elliott (264 points, 2 playoff points)

7. Joey Logano (207 points, 1 playoff point)

8. Kyle Busch (188 points, 1 playoff point)

9. Ryan Blaney (179 points)

10. Clint Bowyer (174 points)

11. Jamie McMurray (163 points)

12. Kevin Harvick (154 points, 3 playoff points)

13. Kasey Kahne (146 points)

14. Erik Jones (144 points)

15. Jimmie Johnson (141 points)

16. Trevor Bayne (140 points)

_______ playoff cut-off________

17. Denny Hamlin (139 points)

18. Aric Almirola (127 points)

19. Austin Dillon (126 points)

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (113 points)

