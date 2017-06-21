NASCAR Cup: standings after Michigan International Speedway
Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18, 2017 (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).
By AMANDA VINCENT
Kyle Larson’s win of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday was his second win of the 2017 season, earning him five additional playoff points. It also moved him into the championship, or regular-season, points lead with a five point lead over Martin Truex Jr.
Truex finished sixth Sunday after winning both the first and second stages of the 200-lap Michigan race, his ninth and 10th stage wins of the season, to claim add two playoff points to his tally.
In terms of championship/regular-season points, Larson and Truex have pulled away from the field, both more than 100 points ahead of the next driver, points-wise, Kyle Busch.
Here’s a look at the standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400, the 15th race of the 26-race regular season:
1. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 15 playoff points
2. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points
3. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 20 playoff points
4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points
5. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points
6. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 5 playoff points
8. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points
9. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points
10. Kyle Busch — 510 points, 4 playoff points
11. Kevin Harvick — 508 points, 3 playoff points
12. Chase Elliott — 478 points, 2 playoff points
13. Jamie McMurray — 450 points, 0 playoff points
14. Denny Hamlin — 430 points, 2 playoff points
15. Joey Logano — 398 points (1 encumbered win), 1 playoff point
15. Matt Kenseth — 398 points, 1 playoff point
__________
17. Clint Bowyer — 391 points, 0 playoff points
18. Erik Jones — 346 points, – 0 playoff points
19. Trevor Bayne — 323 points, 0 playoff points
20. Daniel Suarez — 313 points, 0 playoff points