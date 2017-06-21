NASCAR Cup: standings after Michigan International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson’s win of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday was his second win of the 2017 season, earning him five additional playoff points. It also moved him into the championship, or regular-season, points lead with a five point lead over Martin Truex Jr.

Truex finished sixth Sunday after winning both the first and second stages of the 200-lap Michigan race, his ninth and 10th stage wins of the season, to claim add two playoff points to his tally.

In terms of championship/regular-season points, Larson and Truex have pulled away from the field, both more than 100 points ahead of the next driver, points-wise, Kyle Busch.

Here’s a look at the standings after the FireKeepers Casino 400, the 15th race of the 26-race regular season:

1. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 15 playoff points

2. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

3. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 20 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

5. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

6. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

10. Kyle Busch — 510 points, 4 playoff points

11. Kevin Harvick — 508 points, 3 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 478 points, 2 playoff points

13. Jamie McMurray — 450 points, 0 playoff points

14. Denny Hamlin — 430 points, 2 playoff points

15. Joey Logano — 398 points (1 encumbered win), 1 playoff point

15. Matt Kenseth — 398 points, 1 playoff point

__________

17. Clint Bowyer — 391 points, 0 playoff points

18. Erik Jones — 346 points, – 0 playoff points

19. Trevor Bayne — 323 points, 0 playoff points

20. Daniel Suarez — 313 points, 0 playoff points

