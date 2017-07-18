NASCAR Cup: standings after New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Denny Hamlin won the Overton’s 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, he did something none of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates have managed to do, so far this season — join the ranks of 2017 Cup Series winners. With his win, Hamlin became the 12th different race winner of the year, but that number includes Joey Logano, whose win was deemed “encumbered” by NASCAR, meaning, among other things, Logano can’t count on that win to get him into the playoffs. So, as far as the playoffs go, Hamlin became, essentially, the 11th different winner of the year.

Speaking of Logano, without the luxury of depending on his win to get into the playoffs, he’s in danger of not making the playoffs, despite having a win.

Hamlin’s win decreased, by one, the number of playoff positions up for grabs over the course of the seven remaining races of the regular season. One race-winning driver, Austin Dillon, is outside the top-16 of the points standings, so one of the drivers in the top-16, points-wise, can expect to not make the playoffs, as Dillon will move into his spot when the playoffs get underway.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. stocked away, yet, another playoff point with a stage win Sunday. It was his 14th stage win and brought his playoff-point tally to 29. Kyle Busch won the other stage.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Overton’s 301, the 19th race of the season:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 3 wins, 29 playoff points

2. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

3. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

6. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff points

7. Denny Hamlin — 1 win, 7 playoff points

8. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

9. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

10. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

12. Kyle Busch — 650 points, 5 playoff points

13. Chase Elliott — 587 points, 2 playoff points

14. Jamie McMurray — 572 points, 0 playoff points

15. Clint Bowyer — 526 points, 0 playoff points

16. Matt Kenseth — 524 points, 2 playoff points

__________

17. Joey Logano — 472 points, 1 playoff points (1 encumbered win)

18. Erik Jones — 427 points, 0 playoff points

19. Daniel Suarez — 404 points, 0 playoff points

20. Trevor Bayne — 369 points, 0 playoff points

